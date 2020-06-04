Getting really itchy inside the house, want to go out and play: Ravichandran Ashwin

Image Source : AP With cricket action at a standstill for over two months, Ashwin admitted that it is becoming increasingly difficult for him to resist going out and playing the game.

With cricket action at a standstill for over two months now, Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he was 'feeling itchy' to go out on the field and play.

The international cricket has come to a halt due to coronavirus pandemic and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was also suspended indefinitely, as a result.

"Initially I felt like I was okay, but now I'm getting really itchy, I want to go out and play, or do something like that, I am getting really itchy inside the house," Ashwin said during an online conversation with Sadhguru.

Ashwin is among the many current and former Indian cricketers who have been significantly active on their social media profiles amid the crisis. The off-spinner has been engaging in Instagram Live conversations with teammates as well as international cricketers.

Last week, he had a chat with Indian captain Virat Kohli, too. The duo talked on a number of topics, with Ashwin playing the host. Kohli, too, said that it will be different when the players come back together once the cricket action resumes.

"I know this may sound strange, it can be a permanent feature. Until some kind of treatment or vaccine comes out, we'll need to make it part of our routine."

However, the Indian captain also said that people will not find it difficult to work hard for new challenges, which will be given to the players due to coronavirus.

"We all may find it strange, it will not be difficult to make it a part of our life along with all the things in life."

