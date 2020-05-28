Get a life: Sakshi reacts sharply to #DhoniRetires and later deletes tweet

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Sakshi Singh, wife of former Indian captain MS Dhoni, reacted angrily on Twitter on Wednesday after #DhoniRetires began trending on the social media site. She, however, deleted the tweet later.

The retirement rumours surrounding Dhoni has been part of the cricket fraternity for over a year now, with its trend reaching a peak after IPL 2020 got postponed indefinitely, a tournament in which the veteran was slated to make his return to the game after little over eight months of hiatus.

However, on Wednesday evening, there was a sudden trend noticed on Twitter pertaining to Dhoni's retirement with ardent fans expressing their love and support towards the cricketer. It was then that Sakshi reacted sharply saying that the lockdown has made people "mentally unstable".

"Its only rumours ! I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable ! #DhoniRetires .. Get a life ! (sic)," Sakshi wrote on Twitter.

Dhoni has been away from the sport since July last year following India's heartbreaking defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. India since have played several limited-overs series both at home and away, but Dhoni made himself available foir none.

The 38-year-old had, however, begun preparation for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League as he had reached Chepauk to attend the Chennai Super Kings camp. He had even scored a century in one of their practice matches while his teammates had praised his batting form despite being away from the game for so long.

Meanwhile, Dhoni's CSK teammate Harbhajan Singh opined that the former captain doesn't wish to play for India anymore.

"He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn't want to play for India again. He has played so much for India," he said during an Instagram chat with Rohit Sharma.

"As far as I know him, he doesn't want to wear the blue jersey again. He decided that India's last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case," he added.

