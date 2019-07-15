Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh ridicule ICC after superior boundary count gives England maiden World Cup title

Image Source : AP England defeated New Zealand on boundary count after the super over ended in a tie in the 2019 World Cup final.

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh lashed out at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a superior boundary count helped England edge New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final on Sunday at Lord's.

England lifted their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, beating a battle-hardened New Zealand in a nerve-wracking final that was decided via a dramatic Super Over.

The winner of the match was decided by a tiebreaker of boundaries scored after the match was tied after regulation play and then the first Super Over in the tournament's history.

Gambhir lashed out at the ICC following the result and termed the rule as "ridiculous".

"Don't understand how the game of such proportions, the #CWC19Final, is finally decided on who scored the most boundaries. A ridiculous rule @ICC. Should have been a tie. I want to congratulate both @BLACKCAPS & @englandcricket on playing out a nail-biting Final. Both winners imo," Gambhir tweeted.

Opting to bat, New Zealand once again put up a modest batting performance under overcast conditions to post 241 for eight against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions.

In reply, appearing in their fourth tournament final, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord's.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15, and New Zealand also ended at the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

In the 50-over contest, England hit 24 boundaries while New Zealand had 16. And, in the Super Over, the home team blasted two fours, and Kane Williamson's team hit a six.

Meanwhile, Gambhir's former teammate, Yuvraj Singh - who played a key role in India's World Cup winning campaign in 2011 - said he doesn't agree with the rule.

"I don’t agree with that rule ! But rules are rules congratulations to England on finally winning the World Cup , my heart goes out for the kiwis they fought till the end ??. Great game an epic final," Yuvraj had tweeted.