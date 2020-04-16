'LBW by a certain pie chucker': Gautam Gambhir hilariously trolls Kevin Pietersen

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Gautam Gambhir hilariously trolled former England batsman Kevin Pietersen after the latter funnily asked if anyone can get Gambhir to smile.

As the cricketing world has come to a standstill, many cricketers are taking it to social media to interact with fellow players and fans. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has also been religiously posting on his official social media profiles. He conducted various Instagram live sessions with fellow cricketers to talk about life in sport and beyond, and has also been conversing with fans on Twitter.

Recently, Pietersen decided to take a mickey out of former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir.

Star Sports announced a session of #AskStar where they have asked fans to hurl questions towards Gambhir, Pietersen and Danny Morrison.

However, reacting to the post made by Star Sports, Pietersen tweeted: "Can we get GG to smile?"

To this Gambhir replied: "Well #legend guess u forgot!!! You have given me many reasons to smile. One of them came in December 2008 in Chennai. I think the scoreboard read Kevin Pietersen lbw b a certain #piechucker Yuvraj Singh."

After the 2008 Chennai Test, Pietersen had triggered a controversy when he had called Yuvraj a pie chucker after the left-arm spinner had dismissed him.

"When the ball is swinging and seaming and you've got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I've ever faced, not bowling at you and you've got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don't mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good," Pietersen had said back then.

Last week, Pietersen had shared a tweet made by the official handle of English Cricket where he was seen playing his famous switch hit. He captioned his tweet,"Smacking pies!" And Yuvraj had trolled the Englishman by writing: "Well sometimes u slip on those pies too."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage