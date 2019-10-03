Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Gautam Gambhir trolls his own catching skills

Gautam Gambhir trolls his own catching skills

Gautam Gambhir tweeted two pics, one with his daughter and another of him in a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey dropping a catch and looking rather inelegant while doing so.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2019 23:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : @GAUTAMGAMBHIR/TWITTER

Gautam Gambhir trolls his own catching skills

Gautam Gambhir recently decided to indulge in self-depreciatory humour. The former India opener tweeted two pics, one with his daughter and another of him in a Kolkata Knight Riders jersey dropping a catch and looking rather inelegant while doing so.

"Gautam the cricketer, a terrible catcher!!! Gautam the father, an exceptional catcher!!!" Gambhir tweeted.

Gambhir retired from all forms of the game in December 2018 and has since moved into punditry and politics. He was the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from East Delhi during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He won the elections and has been a Member of Parliament ever since.

Gambhir has been vocal about a range of issues on his Twitter handle before his retirement and has continued on the same vein since wading into

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRishabh Pant working with Kiran More to fine-tune keeping skills Next StoryAubameyang calls Dortmund's CEO ‘a clown’ for criticism over money  