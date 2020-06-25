Image Source : BCCI Gambhir to lead, no place for Williamson: Shakib Al Hasan picks IPL XI featuring cricketers he played with

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the few players from Bangladesh, who made it big in Indian Premier League. The star all-rounder played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

Shakib, who is serving a two-year ban from all forms of cricket, picked his IPL XI based on the players he has played with. Shakib is a two-time IPL champion, both of the title stint came during his association with KKR in 2012 and 2014. The southpaw picked his team during the conversation with renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle at Cricbuzz.

The Bangladesh all-rounder chose the left-right combination at opening with SRH captain David Warner and former KKR opener Robin Uthappa. He chose KKR's most successful captain Gautam Gambhir to lead his side and play at no. 3.

In the middle order, Shakib went with Manish Pandey, who has played with both KKR and SRH. Shakib then chose himself at no. 5. Yousuf Pathan is the another former KKR and SRH player found a place in Shakib's XI.

The West Indian all-rounder and probably the most destructive batsman of current time Andre Russell was picked by Shakib as the match-finisher.

The only spinner who found a place in Shakib's XI is Sunil Narine. The veteran all-rounder said: "It's really unfortunate to miss Rashid Khan but Sunil Narine has won two IPL trophies."

In the fast bowling department, Shakib chose the Indian trio of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, veteran Laxmipathy Balaji and Umesh Yadav.

Shakib also claimed that it was unfortunate to miss out Jacques Kallis, Brendon McCullum and Bret Lee, who are the greats of the game and also Suryakumar Yadav and Manoj Tiwary.

Shakib Al Hasan's IPL XI: David Warner, Robin Uthappa, Gautam Gambhir (C), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Andre Rusell, Sunil Narine, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Laxmipathy Balaji, Umesh Yadav.

