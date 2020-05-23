Gambhir had lot of talent but couldn’t control his anger: Dilip Vengsarkar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer and selector Dilip Vengsarkar has said that Gautam Gambhir 'should've played more' for India, but admitted he couldn't control his anger.

Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag were considered to guide the team following the retirement of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and VVS Laxman. But inconsistencies in the performances led to both losing their spot to Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan in Tests and Rohit Sharma in ODIs. However, Gambhir did make a comeback to the Indian team in 2016 following some good knocks in domestic cricket, but was dropped once again and did not return again until his retirement in 2018 November.

Former Indian cricketer and ex-chairman of selectors, Dilip Vengsarkar opined that Gambhir should have played more matches for India than he actually did, before revealing why the left-hander didn't.

“Underrated player. Had a lot of talent but couldn’t control his anger and emotions. I feel that for the kind of ability he had, he should have played much more for India,” Vengsarkar told Times of India. (ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan pens down heartwarming post for wife Ayesha)

Gambhir, who made his India debut in 2003, played 54 Tests scoring 4154 runs at 41.95 with nine centuries. He was even the recipient of the ICC Test Player of the Year in 2009.

Gambhir also played a crucial role in India's 2007 World T20 final scoring a 54-ball 75, and scored 97 in 2011 ODI World Cup. Overall, he played 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, scoring 5238 runs and 932 runs, respectively.

