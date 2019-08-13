Fun in the Caribbean! Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer hang out with Kieron Pollard in Port of Spain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAR DHAWAN Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and many others hung out with West Indies star Kieron Pollard in Port of Spain ahead of the 3rd ODI.

The Indian team is having a good time in the Caribbean, both on and off the field. The side is unbeaten in the tour, having whitewashed the West Indies in the three-match T20I series, and winning the second ODI against the hosts after the first was called off due to rain.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI at the Port of Spain, a host of Indian cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini spent quality time off the field with West Indies' explosive batsman, Kieron Pollard.

Dhawan posted a series of pictures and videos of them having fun with the Windies star. Kieron Pollard is friends with a majority of Indian cricketers, thanks to his association with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shreyas Iyer posted the picture with Dhawan and Pollard on his official Instagram profile.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHREYAS IYER Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Kieron Pollard.

Dhawan was also seen greeting Khaleel Ahmed on the occasion of Eid.

Team India will take on West Indies for the third and final ODI of the series on Wednesday.