Full Schedule of T20 World Cup qualifiers: Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and Qatar to fight for only qualification spot

Monday, July 22, 2019
     
The round-robin format will see all five teams play each other once, with the side that finish at the summit becoming one of the 14 teams to play in the United Arab Emirates in October and November for the chance to make next year's T20 Men's World Cup.

IANS IANS
Singapore Published on: July 22, 2019 13:05 IST
One qualification spot for the 2019 T20 World Cup Qualifier will be on the line when Singapore, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and Qatar play from July 22-28.

The round-robin format will see all five teams play each other once, with the side that finish at the summit becoming one of the 14 teams to play in the United Arab Emirates in October and November for the chance to make next year's T20 Men's World Cup.

Singapore captain Amjad Mahboob is looking forward to his country hosting the qualifiers and hopes his side can take plenty from it, both on and off the pitch.

Nepal captain, Paras Khadka, who played for the MCC back in 2015, enjoys playing cricket for the life skills it can present and says: "Cricket helps you stay level headed. The ups and downs of life are similar to the highs and lows of a cricket match.

For Malaysia captain Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor, his favourite thing about playing cricket is the feeling he gets from batting.

Kuwait's captain Muhammad Kashif Shareef's love of cricket was born during the 1992 Cricket World Cup when Imran Khan's Pakistan beat England in the final and he has been playing ever since.

He said: "Cricket has always been the ultimate passion for me and my family, especially after the 1992 World Cup.

For Qatar captain Tamoor Sajjad Zafar, he was inspired to pick up a bat by his father who used to play at the weekends. And he thinks the sport has really brought people together in Qatar.

"Cricket has introduced us to so many different people belonging to various cultures and traditions. Still, this game has united each and every one of us," he said. 

ICC T20 World Cup Asia Finals

July 22: Singapore vs Qatar 

July 22: Kuwait vs Malaysia 
July 23: Qatar vs Nepal 
July 23: Singapore vs Kuwait 
July 24: Nepal vs Malaysia 
July 26: Qatar vs Kuwait 
July 26: Singapore vs Malaysia 
July 27: Kuwait vs Nepal 
July 27: Malaysia vs Qatar 
July 28: Singapore vs Nepal 

