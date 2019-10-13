From unprecedented 11th home series victory to India's biggest win vs South Africa, all stats from 2nd Test

Image Source : AP India's Mohammed Shami, center celebrates the wicket of South Africa's Senuran Muthusamy during the fourth day of second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India

They paused for a while before the giant screen urged them to return back to celebration mode. India have duly sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead with still a Test match to go. And with the win -- by an innings and 137 runs in Pune on Sunday -- Virat Kohli and his men have managed to snatch the Freedom Trophy back from South Africa. Here are all the key stats from India's yet another domineering win at home

11 India's massive win against South Africa in Pune on Sunday were their 11th consecutive home series -- a new Test record -- as they surpassed the previous tally of 10 set previously by Australia between 1994 to 2001 and between 2004 to 2008. India have played 31 Tests since the start of 2013 and have won 25 matches and lost only once.

Innings and 137 runs The margin of defeat is the biggest in an India vs South Africa Test contest. It is also South Africa's first innings defeat since losing by an innings & 57 runs against India in Kolkata in February 2010.

1 India on Saturday became the first Test team in the last 10 years to enforce a follow-on on South Africa. The last time South Africa faced such a circumstance was against England at Lord's in 2008.

6 South Africa, with their defeat on Sunday, have now extended their losing streak to six, between July 2017 untill now. Their worst winless streak was however between February 1911 to August 1924 between which they had lost 10 consecutive Tests in a row.

30 The win in Pune is Kohli's 30th Test victory. He now stands third on the list of most Test wins by a skipper in his first 50 Tests, after Steve Waugh (37) and Ricky Pointing (35).

8 Kohli now stands second alongside Mohammad Azharuddin on the list of Indian skippers with most Test wins by an innings. MS Dhoni tops the list with nine such victories.

9 Kohli has now surpassed Kapil Dev and Virender Sehwag to win his ninth Man of the Match award for India in a Test match. Overall, he stands fourth in the list after Sachin Tendulkar (14), Rahul Dravid (10), and Anil Kumble (10).