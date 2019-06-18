From Morgan's barrage to Rashid's worst nightmare, records shattered/made during England-Afghanistan clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eoin Morgan and Rashid Khan

18th June, 2019, Match 24 of the World Cup, England vs Afghanistan at Old Trafford, Manchester. A day which neither England or Afghanistan will ever forget. In a sport, there is always a good day for one and a nightmare for the other. From here on, one can understand which team left the field with all smiles.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Tuesday created a new world record for maximum sixes in an ODI innings as he hit 17 sixes en route to his breathtaking 148 off just 71 balls against Afghanistan in their World Cup tie at Old Trafford. The previous record (16 sixes) was held jointly by Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.

Morgan, whose blizzard kept Jonny Bairstow's 90 and Joe Root's 88 in a shade, scored a century in sixes with 17 of them adding to 102 runs. Hot favourites and hosts England eventually piled up 397/6 in 50 overs after opting to bat first, with birthday boy Moeen Ali smashing a whirlwind 9-ball unbeaten 31 in the end..

Southpaw Morgan, who smashed four fours, also notched up the fourth fastest hundred ever in a World Cup match. He went past 200 sixes in ODIs and raced away to his 13th ODI hundred and his first in a World Cup. The team also finished with 25 sixes, the most by a team in an ODI innings. They broke the record registered by them in the game against West Indies in February 2019.

Afghanistan's T20 superstar Rashid Khan got a reality check as he also had the ignominy of being hit for a 'hundred'. His bowling figures read a pathetic 9-0-110-0 with 11 sixes being hit off his bowling. Rashid's figures are the worst by any bowler in a World Cup game, beating New Zealand's Martin Snedden’s 0/105 off 12 overs (60 overs per side) against England in the 1983 World Cup

Here are the list of records that were shattered and made during the England vs Afghanistan 2019 World Cup clash:

Fastest ODI 100's in World Cup

50-balls, Ireland's Kevin O'Brien vs England, Bengaluru, 2011

51-balls, Australia's Glenn Maxwell vs Sri Lanka, SCG, 2015

52-balls, South Africa's AB de Villiers vs West Indies, SCG, 2015

57-balls, England's Eoin Morgan v Afghanistan, Manchester 2019 *

66-balls, Australia's Matthew Hayden v South Africa, St Kitts, 2007

67-balls, Canada's John Davison v West Indies, Centurion, 2003

Most sixes in an ODI innings (England)

17, Eoin Morgan vs Afghanistan, Manchester 2019 *

12, Jos Buttler vs West Indies, Grenada 2019

09, Jos Buttler vs Pakistan, Southampton 2019

Most sixes in an ODI innings (World Cup)

17, England's Eoin Morgan vs Afghanistan, Manchester, 2019 *

16, West Indies's Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015

11, New Zealand's Martin Guptill vs West Indies, Wellington, 2015

Highest partnerships for England in World Cups

189, Joe Root - Eoin Morgan vs Afghanistan, Manchester, 2019 *

176, D Amiss - K Fletcher v India, Lord's, 1975 (first ever World Cup match)

172, Moeen Ali - Ian Bell v Scotland, Christchurch 2015

Highest totals in World Cup for England

397/6 v Afghanistan, Manchester, 2019 *

386/6 v Bangladesh, Cardiff, 2019

338/8 vs India, Bengaluru 2011

334/4 v India, Lord's, 1975

334/9 v Pakistan, Nottingham, 2019

333/9 v Sri Lanka, Taunton 1983

Most sixes in a team innings in ODIs

25 England v Afghanistan, Manchester, 2019 *

24 England v West Indies, Grenada, 2019

23 West Indies v England, Bridgetown, 2019

22 New Zealand v West Indies, Queenstown, 2014

22 West Indies vs England, Grenada, 2019

However, that is just from the first innings of the match after England opted to bat.