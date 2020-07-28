From bowler's body language to wrist position: Virat Kohli gives an insight into his batting mind

Image Source : BCCI.TV File image of Virat Kohli

With the presence of data analysts and statisticians, cricket, over the course of the last few years have depended on how batsmen and bowlers have made use of such analysis to prepare for matches. Such has been its reach that every minute details like bowling or even batting breakdown ball-wise have been the latest development in creating match-ups. But ever wonder how one of the world's best batsman Virat Kohli prepares for matches, especially against specific bowlers.

Speaking to his teammate Mayank Agarwal last week on 'Open nets with Mayank, the Indian skipper gave an insight into his batting mind.

Kohli, who has 70 international tons and ample batting records to his name, revealed that he picks up clues from the bowler's wrist position and body language to anticipate the kind of delivery he will be facing.

"I analyse everything about the bowler. If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or something was different with his wrist. Is he holding the ball in a different way? I have done that many times," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"And that's a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. Also for that, you need to be aware of what might he bring. When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about 'out nhi hona'. But when you are ready the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what best in front of me to come on top in this situation," he added.

Kohli is one of the most prolific run-getters in modern era scoring 7,240 runs in 86 Tests with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries, and 11867 runs in 248 ODI matches with 43 centuries. He is also the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket with his tally of 2794 runs in 82 games. He is also the only international player to average over 50 in all three formats.

