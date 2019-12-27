From a maiden ODI 200 to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 800th Test wicket: 11 big records shattered in this decade

11 big records shattered in last decade

The 2010-19 decade saw the game of cricket growing immensely and it's inevitable to say that it was the players who raised their standards to the next level. A ton of records were made and shattered in the last decade by both batsman and bowlers.

Here is the list of records made and shattered in the last decade (2010-19)-

The first 'Double Century' in ODI cricket:

Before 2010, nobody thought that we might see a player hitting 200 runs in an ODI match but it was none other than God of Cricket, who changed the script. On February 24, 2010, Sachin slammed the first double hundred in ODIs against South Africa in Gwalior. Sachin hit 25 fours and four massive sixes in his historic innings. After Tendulkar, the myth of 200 in ODIs was over as five other players also scored a double ton in the 50-over format. While, Indian opener Rohit Sharma became the only player to hit a double century in ODI more than once, as he did it thrice.

{img-34944}

Player Against Date Run Sachin Tendulkar South Africa 24 February 2010 24-Feb-10 200* Virender Sehwag West Indies 8-Dec-11 219 Rohit Sharma Australia 2-Nov-13 209 Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka 13-Nov-2014 264 Chris Gayle Zimbabwe 24-Feb-15 215 Martin Guptill West Indies 21-Mar-15 237* Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka 13-Dec-2017 208* Fakhar Zaman Zimbabwe 20-Jul-18 210

Rohit Sharma 264 against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma performed exceptionally well in the past decade, but the most highlighted innings of his career was 264 against Sri Lanka on November 13, 2014. In one hell of an innings, Rohit took 173 balls to score 264 runs. After a slow start, Rohit put his final gear on to score the last 164 runs in just 73 balls. Interestingly, chasing the target of 405, Sri Lanka were bowled out on 251, which was 13 run-short of Rohit's 264.

Fastest 100 in ODI cricket

Mr. 360 degree- AB de Villiers registered his name in the record books on January 18, 2015, with the fastest century in ODI cricket. ABD took only 31 balls to reach the triple-figure mark against West Indies in Johannesburg. De Villiers slammed 149 runs in the match in 44 balls with 9 fours and 16 sixes. Earlier, New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson held the record to hit the century in just 36 balls, which he also scored the same against West Indies.

Fastest 100 in Test cricket

Brendon McCullum was one of the few players, who played Test cricket like the 50-over format. The fearless approach landed his name in the record books as he scored the fastest century in Test cricket. McCullum took 54 balls to hit a century against Australia in Christchurch. Earlier, the record was held by Windies legend Sir Vivian Richards and former Pakistan skipper Misbah ul Haq as they both reached the triple-digit mark in 56 balls.

Fastest century in T20I cricket

T20I cricket is a format where the batsman has full freedom to play his shots and score runs freely. We have witnessed the rise of the format in the past decade. The evolution in power hitting batting culture came because of T20I cricket.

The record of fastest century in T20I cricket is held by three batsmen Rohit Sharma (India), David Miller (South Africa) and Sudesh Vikramsera (Czech Republic). All the three-batsman scored a century in just 35 balls.

Players Against Balls Date Score Rohit Sharma Sri Lanka 35 22-Dec-17 118 David Miller Bangladesh 35 29-Oct-17 101* Sudesh Vikramsera Turkey 35 30 August 2019 104*

Highest score by a team in ODIs

It was raining boundaries on June 19, 2018, at Nottingham as England batsmen hammered the Australian team all around the park to register the highest ever total in ODI cricket history.

Centuries from Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147) powered England team to 481/6. Along with them, Jason Roy (82) and Eoin Morgan (67) also played a crucial part in England’s monumental innings.

Interestingly, England bettered their record in the game as previously they held the record with 444 runs which they scored against Pakistan at the same ground.

Highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs

In the group stage match of 2015 World Cup, West Indies duo Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels registered their name in historic record books. Gayle and Samuels were involved in a massive 372-run stand for the second wicket, which is the highest for any wicket in ODI cricket. Gayle (215) scored his maiden double century in that match while Marlon Samuels slammed 133 runs to break the 16-year record of legendary Indian duo Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The Indian greats shared 331-run for the second wicket in 1999.

King Kohli’s domination across all the formats

Virat Kohli dominated the 2010-19 decade like a boss as he held the maximum records during the course of years. In the past 10, years Kohli has scored consistently as he was the leading run-scorer in the decade in international cricket.

Overall, Kohli has scored 20,960 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.58 with 69 centuries and 98 fifties. This makes Kohli the leading run-scorer in this decade with South Africa's Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches. Not just this, Kohli also stands 1726 runs clear of all-time second-placed Ricky Ponting (18962 runs in 363 matches between 2000 and 2009) His idol, Sachin Tendulkar, stands sixth in the list with 15962 runs in 301 matches between 2000 and 2009.

The ‘800’ Club

The legendary Muttiah Muralitharan did the unthinkable during the start of the decade. Sri Lanka off-spinner became the first bowler in international cricket to pick 800 wickets in Tests. On July 22, 2010, Muralitharan played his last Test against India, in which he picked the wicket of tail-ender Pragyan Ojha to achieve the massive feat.

Fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs and T20Is

Afghanistan cricket team, who see some big heights in world cricket, produced one of the best bowlers in limited-overs format – Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner ruled the last half of the decade with his googlies and leg-spin as he becomes the fastest to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket in just 44 games. The second on the list Australia spearhead Mitchell Starc in 52 matches.

In the T20I format, Lasith Malinga rules the roster of the bowlers as he is the only player to take 1000 wickets in 20-over international cricket. It was the 76th match of Malinga’s career when he took 4 wickets in 4 balls to reach the milestone.

Hat-trick King Lasith Malinga

Generally, bowlers dream to take one or two hat-tricks in their career but Lasith Malinga is always better than the rest. The yorker king has picked five hat-tricks in international cricket, out of which four comes in the past decade. He took three hat-tricks in ODIs, while two in T20Is.