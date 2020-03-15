Franchise officials cite 2009 example after Sourav Ganguly's 'IPL has to be truncated' statement

Image Source : TWITTER IPL trophy

Amid rise in coronavirius concerns across India, BCCI announced the suspension of the impending Indian Premier League season until April 15 while president Sourav Ganguly hinted at reducing the number of games. However, there are sone franchise officials who are keen on a full-fleged IPL season while citing the example of the 2009 edition.

The second season of the cash-rich league was completed only within 37 days, contrary to the original IPL 2020 schedule which comprises 57 days - March 29 to May 24. Back in 2009, the then chairman of IPL, Lalit Modi, had hosted the tournament in South Africa owing to the clash of dates with the general elections. The tournament began on April 18 and ended on May 24 with a total of 59 matches and the knockouts had just two semifinals. The Qualifier and Eliminator system adds one more game to the tournament.

Ganguly on Saturday said: “It (a truncated IPL) will happen, because if it is April 15, then it in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can’t say at the moment. Until April 15 there are no visas (for foreign players).”

However, a top franchise official expressed the idea of the 2009 format. Talking to Indian Express, he said, “We had an instance of holding the IPL in 37 days in South Africa. Fingers crossed, if the situation improves, we can follow that template. There’s no other window for the IPL, it has to happen in April-May. Hopefully, with summer approaching and a rapid rise in temperature, if we can start by April 20, we still might work on a full IPL.”

The 2009 format will include fewer venues, implying a reduction in air travel and lesser logistic burden.

“Today, the BCCI apprised us of the whole situation, why the IPL has had to be postponed, and we appreciate the BCCI’s stand in postponing it because it’s a must. We shouldn’t be looked at as if we are only looking at money, which is not the case. We are all worried about the pandemic. With regards to rescheduling, we haven’t put forward any proposal. It’s the BCCI’s call. They might meet us again in about two-three weeks’ time,” a franchise CEO to Indian Express.

Not just IPL, the entire ODI series between India and South Africa was called off and all domestic matches have been put on hold.