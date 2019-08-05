Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir congratulates India after historic decision on Kashmir

Image Source : PTI Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir posted a congratulatory message after the government's historic decision on Kashmir.

The central government announced its decision to abrogate Article 370, which provided special rights to the state of Jammu & Kashmir. The article also gave the state its own decision-making rights in all matters except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Gautam Gambhir, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party, the central government of India ahead of the 2019 general elections, welcomed the move. He is also the MP from East Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian cricketer wrote, "जो कोई ना कर सका वो हमने कर दिखाया है। कश्मीर में भी अपना तिरंगा लहराया हैं. जय हिंद ! Congratulations India ! कश्मीर मुबारक!" (We did what no one else could. The tri-colour flies high in Kashmir. Glory to India! Congratulations India! Congratulations Kashmir!"

Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution in the House to abolish Article 370 after the President issued a notification in this regard and also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019.