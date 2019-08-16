Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former batting coach Grant Flower opens up on 'frustrating' life in Pakistan

Grant Flower said the "lack of freedom and security aspect" is the most frustrating thing about living in strife-torn Pakistan, where he has served as the national team's batting coach for five years.

In 2014, the former Zimbabwe opener was roped in to coach the Pakistan batsmen, but the country's Cricket Board (PCB) last week decided not to renew his contract.

Asked what was the most frustrating thing about living in Pakistan during an interview to ESPNcricinfo, Flower replied: "The security aspect and the lack of freedom."

The former Zimbabwean cricketer termed the Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, when Pakistan defeated India in the final, his "proudest personal achievement".

Asked what he won't miss about working in Pakistan, Flower said: "Some of the backstabbing by ex-players. And a lot of the politics that happens within the TV channels, the journalists and some of the politics in the PCB itself. I won't miss those, certainly."

Flower rated opening batsman Babar Azam as the best that he has coached and also singled out Haris Sohail as an "underachiever".

"He's (Babar) probably the best bloke I've ever coached - certainly the best Pakistani I've ever coached," he said.

"I think Haris Sohail is probably an underachiever - I think a lot of people haven't seen the best of him yet."

Flower also advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get a "stronger domestic structure in place" to maximise the potential of the players.