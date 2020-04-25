Former Australia cricketer Graeme Watson passes away after battle with cancer

Image Source : ICC Graeme Watson, who was an all-rounder during his playing days, died at the age of 75.

After an extended battle with cancer, former Australian all-rounder Graeme Watson passed away on April 24 at the age of 75. Watson featured for Australia in five Tests and two ODIs.

He was primarily a middle-order batsman and a medium pace bowler, who represented the side between 1967-1972.

He made his debut during the 1966-67 tour to Rhodesia and South Africa, slamming a half-century in the first innings of the second Test of the series.

He was the first Australian cricketer to play for three sides in the Sheffield Shield - the country's premier domestic tournament.

Regular injuries, however, hampered his career as it never took flight. During matches, he faced particular difficulty in facing short-balls which forced many injuries -- one coming against England when a bouncer from Tony Greig produced a career-threatening face injury for Watson.

He played a key role in Western Australia's Sheffield Shield wins in 1972, 1973 and 1975 seasons.

