Follow basic guidelines to keep coronavirus at bay: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to act responsibly

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to ask his followers to act responsibly and ensure everyone is safe amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic around the world. The spread of coronavrius has been rapid across the globe and that has resulted to a halt in daily lives of people and Tendulkar feels we should act responsibly and follow basic steps to keep the virus at bay.

Tendulkar released a video where and requested everyone to follow basic guidelines to combat the spread of the novel virus.

"As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the Corona Virus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe," tweeted Tendulkar.

The 46-year-old also took the World Health Organization's [WHO] 'Safe Hands Challenge' on Tuesday and posted a video of him washing hands to spread the awareness and importance of maintaining basic hygiene.

Other than Tendulkar, cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammad Hafeez also took to Twitter to spread awareness and request not to spread false rumours regarding the same.

"It’s very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don’t spread information from unreliable sources, don’t ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus," tweeted Raina.

"Humble request to all plz Stop spreading Rumours about #Corona , Stop blaming others & Follow the precautions & Stay safe. #Politics," Hafeez requested.