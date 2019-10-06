Flamboyant Hardika Pandya sports this high-priced watch during surgery

Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Flamboyant Hardik Pandya sports a whopping Rs 80 lakh watch to surgery

Team India's star allrounder Hardik Pandya underwent surgery to treat a lower back issue on Saturday in London.

Hardik shared the news of his successful surgery through Instagram and thanked fans for the wishes.

He posted the photo with the caption, "Surgery done successfully. Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes. Will be back in no time! Till then miss me."

Surgery done successfully 🥳



Extremely grateful to everyone for your wishes ❣️ Will be back in no time! Till then miss me 😉 pic.twitter.com/XrsB8bWQ35 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

Instantly, Pandya gathered a lot of attention and the Zomato's vice president product - Rahul Ganjoo even noticed a specific thing in the photo posted by the Indian allrounder.

Rahul observed that Hardik was sporting a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch. He also revealed that there is an eight-year waitlist to get on the waitlist time period to avail the Patek Philippe Nautilus watch.

"Couldn’t help but notice Hardik wore what looks like a Patek Philippe Nautilus to surgery :-) This watch has an 8 year waitlist to get on the waitlist! #swag" Zomato's vice president product Rahul Ganjoo tweeted.

Couldn’t help but notice Hardik wore what looks like a Patek Philippe Nautilus to surgery :-) This watch has an 8 year waitlist to get on the waitlist! #swag https://t.co/0Y5XaD79b3 — Rahul Ganjoo (@elegantlywasted) October 5, 2019

Pandya also took no time to reply to Rahul Ganjoo's claim and tweeted, "You know watches for sure."

You know watches for sure 😉 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 5, 2019

This is not the first time when Hardik was spotted donning an expensive thing, as earlier, he was seen driving a Lamborghini Huracan Evo in Mumbai alongside his elder brother Krunal. The Arancio Xanto colour beast worth Rs 3.73 Crore (ex-showroom).

Hardik picked up the injury during the Asia Cup in UAE last September but recovered in time to play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and the World Cup but the post that, the injury returned to haunt him.

The flamboyant Indian allrounder was last seen in action in the T20I series against South Africa but was rested for the ongoing Test series. However, with the surgery done, he is set to miss the T20Is against Bangladesh and may well be unavailable for West Indies tour of India as well.