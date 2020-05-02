Image Source : BCCI.TV Fight against COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma join hands with Bollywood stars to raise funds

Team India captain Virat Kohli and his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma has joined hands with Bollywood stars to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Kohli and Rohit will be part of a virtual concert on Facebook where several other Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar will take part to raise funds for 'Give India' initiative.

The Indian skipper posted a photo on regarding the details of the event and wrote: "Two weeks ago, we started work on India’s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home. And when we were just days away from the concert, we lost two of our leading lights: #IrrfanKhan and #RishiKapoor. A stark reminder that life is fleeting. We must play our part. And keep the show going. So with a prayer in our hearts and a song on our lips, we bring you #IFORINDIA the concert for our times. 3rd May, 7:30pm IST. Watch it LIVE worldwide on Facebook. 100% of proceeds go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by @give_indiaTune in. Donate now.Do your bit. Link in bio. #SocialForGood"

The virtual event is scheduled to take place on May 3rd at 07:30 PM IST. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will also take part in the concert.

Earlier, Kohli took to his official Instagram profile to announce the auction of his memorabilia from the match against Gujarat Lions in the 2016 season of the Indian Premier League. Last week, in a live session with fellow RCB teammate AB de Villiers, the duo decided to auction the key items from the match where both scored a century each to steer the side to tournament's second-highest team-total ever.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage