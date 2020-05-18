Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Fifth edition of TNPL postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Fifth edition of TNPL postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The forthcoming edition of TNPL was set to be an eight-team affair with the final scheduled for July 12.

PTI PTI
Chennai Updated on: May 18, 2020 21:12 IST
TNPL
Image Source : @TNPREMIERLEAGUE/TWITTER

TNPL

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) which was scheduled to start on June 10, was on Monday postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has decided to postpone the 5th edition of TNPL tournament which was to start from June 10," TNCA honorary secretary R S Ramasaamy said in a press release.

Related Stories

The revised schedule will be released in due course, the release added.

The forthcoming edition of TNPL was set to be an eight-team affair with the final scheduled for July 12.

The COVID-19 spread and the lockdown in place to control the virus spread has caused havoc with sporting schedules across the globe leading to cancellation or postponement of numerous events including the Olympics and the cash-rich IPL.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

X