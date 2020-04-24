Image Source : BCCI/IPLT20.COM Felt more pressure playing for MI than CSK: Harbhajan Singh reveals difference in dynamics of IPL arch-rivals

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League history. There are very few players, who have played for both MI and CSK and Harbhajan Singh is one of them.

Harbhajan, who spent the first 10 years of IPL in Mumbai, now plays for CSK and he has won the title with both the teams.

The veteran Indian spinner revealed the dynamics of both the teams during an Instagram Live session with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Harbhajan claimed that he felt more pressure while playing for MI that CSK as the atmosphere of his current franchise is very relaxed.

"Two teams are completely different. At MI, everything should be perfect practice... meetings. It’s a very professionally-run team. It’s a very good team, I have played 10 years there," Harbhajan said.

The 39-year-old is one of the most succesfull bowlers in IPL history and have 2 titles with MI, while one with CSK in his first season their in 2018.

"In the 2 years, I have played for Chennai Super Kings, I have observed it’s a very relaxed team. There are not many meetings. Everything is left to the players. There is not much match pressure at CSK. However, I felt a bit of pressure playing for Mumbai Indians. At MI, there is pressure to win every match which is also good."

"CSK set-up is a bit relaxed. Until the match-day, we don’t even know whether a match is there or not."

"Both teams are very good teams. I am lucky enough to play for both the teams. Both are powerful teams. I still miss my teams with Mumbai. What fun it was!"

Rohit Sharma also gave his opinion on the same and said winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but at the end of the day and they are trying to strike the balance.

"I have also heard Chennai Super Kings have a relaxed atmosphere. But I think there is a balance between the two, maintaining the balance is important. Over the last 2-3 years, we have made sure to maintain the balance winning and losing is part and parcel of the game but at the end of the day, you have to make sure you have to give your 100 percent. We are trying to strike that balance."

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were scheduled to kickstart the 13th edition of Indian Premier League on 29th March but it is postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage