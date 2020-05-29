Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Feel more pressure in matches against Pakistan: Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has an excellent track record with the bat in the ICC tournaments. The southpaw is often regarded as the big match player and he has proved it many a time be it 2013 Champions Trophy or 2015 ODI World Cup. In the both those ICC tournaments, Dhawan was the leading run-scorer for India. He also scored a majestic century against Australia in 2019 World Cup group stage match, unfortunately in that game, he got injured and was ruled out of the tournament.

In a conversation with India's women team star player Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube show 'Double Trouble' Dhawan said he doesn't change his approach while batting in ICC tournaments and kept it same like any bilateral series.

“I take ICC tournaments exactly the same way. I think the wickets are better in these tournaments, so it suits my batting style. My focus, or process remains the same for any bilateral series,” he said.

However, Dhawan said that he feels more pressure playing against Pakistan. The southpaw recalled his memory from 2015 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Adelaide and said someone from the crowd told him that he will be dismissed after making 15 runs, but eventually, he slammed crucial 79 runs. India comfortably beat Pakistan by 76 runs in the clash to extend their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in World Cup.

“The pressure is more in matches against Pakistan as the atmosphere is such. I remember in 2015 in Adelaide there so many people on the walking bridge one day before the match. Before that match, I wasn’t in great form. When I was walking down, someone from the crowd outside stadium told me that I’ll be back in the hut after making just 15 runs. But then I scored 79 and I was happy,” he added.

Dhawan also talked about the injury in 2019 World Cup, which ruled him out of the tournament. The opener said that it didn't disturb him a lot as he works a lot on his emotional health.

“When I got injured against Australia and was ruled out of the World Cup. It didn’t disturb me a lot. I accepted it,” Dhawan told the duo. “I work a lot on my emotional health and my processes are strong. I have always healed well from injuries and when I’m doing my rehab or training I always see myself coming back and doing well. I’m always in the happy zone.”

