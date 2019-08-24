India vs West Indies: Fans react as Virat Kohli reads book titled 'Detox Your Ego'

Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 12:13 IST
Virat Kohli is often talked about for his brilliant performances on the field, but on the second day of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, he grabbed eyeballs off it.

The Indian skipper was seen reading a book titled 'Detox Your Ego' during the match. This is not the first time when an Indian cricket captain was captured reading on the cameras, though. In the Women's World Cup 2017, Mithali Raj was also seen reading 'The Essential Rumi'.

This is how Twitter reacted:

India reached a strong position at the end of day 2 of the Test, as a five-for from Ishant Sharma put the Windies on backfoot. The hosts ended the day on 189/8, still trailing by 108 runs in the first innings.

