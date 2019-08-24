India vs West Indies: Fans react as Virat Kohli reads book titled 'Detox Your Ego'

Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli was seen reading a book titled 'Detox Your Ego' during the second day of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies.

Virat Kohli is often talked about for his brilliant performances on the field, but on the second day of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, he grabbed eyeballs off it.

The Indian skipper was seen reading a book titled 'Detox Your Ego' during the match. This is not the first time when an Indian cricket captain was captured reading on the cameras, though. In the Women's World Cup 2017, Mithali Raj was also seen reading 'The Essential Rumi'.

This is how Twitter reacted:

Book that @imVkohli is reading is "Detox Your Ego", motivational book by former cricketer turned psychologist Steven Sylvester.#ViratKohli #INDvsWI #motivationalbooks — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) August 23, 2019

Virat Kohli is reading a book with the title 'EGO' 👀#WIvIND — Jay (@jaybhavsar4) August 23, 2019

Just trying to think of who would have convinced Virat Kohli to read that "Detox your Ego" book. #WIvIND #INDvWI — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 23, 2019

Not the first time a Cricketer reading 'Detox Your Ego'#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/twxql8fPFl — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 23, 2019

Books IND cricket captains have been spotted reading during an intl match lately:



Virat Kohli (ongoing #WIvIND Test):

Detox Your Ego: Seven Easy Steps to Achieving Freedom, Happiness & Success in Your Life



Mithali Raj (#ENGvIND WWC17):

The Essential Rumipic.twitter.com/a6xtkbuO8B — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 24, 2019

India reached a strong position at the end of day 2 of the Test, as a five-for from Ishant Sharma put the Windies on backfoot. The hosts ended the day on 189/8, still trailing by 108 runs in the first innings.