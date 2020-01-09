Image Source : PTI Fans enjoy banter as Sachin Tendulkar hilariously trolls Sourav Ganguly on Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly formed one of the most deadly opening pairs in the history of ODI cricket and their bonding is still running strong. Tendulkar on Thursday trolled former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Instagram after the latter posted a photo on the social media site.

Ganguly uploaded a photo with the caption: "A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshning...."

To which, Tendulkar replied: "Well done dadi! Kya baat hai..."

Ganguly was quick to reply to Tendulkar's comment and said: "@sachintendulkar... thank you champion... always was a fitness freak.... u remember the great training days?"

But, in the end, Tendulkar had the last laugh as he called out Ganguly on his training regime during their Team India days.

"Ye Dadi.. We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’," Tendulkar replied.

Their camradarie off the field remains as special as their opening partnership during which the dup scored 6,609 runs together in ODIs in 136 innings at an average of 49.32.