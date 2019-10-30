Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fans call out ICC for meting out 'harsh' punishment on Shakib Al Hasan

Cricket fans around the world were not happy with the International Cricket Council's [ICC] ban on Shakib Al Hasan after he failed to report three corrupt approaches by bookies.

Shakib was handed a two-year ban by ICC out of which, one was suspended. But, twitter was abuzz about the world cricket body being a bit too harsh on the all-rounder for just not coming out with the information.

The all-rounder accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code charges, which are as follows:

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

Shakib, therefore, will miss Bangladesh's tour of India and can again resume his international cricket career on 29 October 2020.

But, people felt that it will destroy his career and ICC shouldn't have been this strict.

Unbelievable! Isn't it too harsh on Shakib? Was he involved in fixing?

I think his only fault was not to inform the ICC and Anti corruption unit about the match fixing proposal.

For that two years ban is a bit harsh. I hope ICC reconsider this decision.

#ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/ebkVrIvBAy — Essa M Roshan (@essa_roshan) October 29, 2019

He denied match fixing but didn't tell @ICC or @BCB about proposals. Isn't it too harsh on him. ICC should reconsider his case. Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰 #ShakibAlHasan — Sohail Chaudry (@HowDoUnoThat) October 29, 2019

#ShakibAlHasan

Whole Bangladesh with you @Sah75official. Money can't buy you. Punishment is too much for little bit mistak. #StandWithShakib pic.twitter.com/cDBXWlwHVP — Shafiur Rahman (@TheShafiur) October 29, 2019

ICC suspends Shakib from international cricket for 18 months on the basis of ICC Anti corruption code 2.4.4



Le Indian haters:- Ganguly banned him just before series, ICC=BCCI and all.... grow up kids!!😪😪 #ShakibAlHasan #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/hpMJHnKBMQ — Niraj Khatri🏏 (@niraj07cricket) October 29, 2019

okay @ICC congratulations you are on your way to destroy an all-rounder’s career 🙂

don’t forget Legends don’t become legends overnight they have to go through storms many ups and downs, tough times will come but they embrace it with strong mind 💪🏻

we are with #ShakibAlHasan pic.twitter.com/zY4BlNDrCV — S T R A N G E R 😈👻 (@ItsSavageQueen) October 29, 2019