Fans call out ICC for meting out 'harsh' punishment on Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan was handed a two-year ban by ICC for not reporting corrupt approaches by bookies, out of which, one was suspended.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 30, 2019 10:05 IST
Cricket fans around the world were not happy with the International Cricket Council's [ICC] ban on Shakib Al Hasan after he failed to report three corrupt approaches by bookies.

Shakib was handed a two-year ban by ICC out of which, one was suspended. But, twitter was abuzz about the world cricket body being a bit too harsh on the all-rounder for just not coming out with the information.

The all-rounder accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code charges, which are as follows: 

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to the Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe Tri-Series in January 2018 and / or the 2018 IPL

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to a second approach in respect of the Tri-Series in January 2018

Article 2.4.4 – Failure to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct - in relation to an IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab on 26 April 2018.

Shakib, therefore, will miss Bangladesh's tour of India and can again resume his international cricket career on 29 October 2020.

But, people felt that it will destroy his career and ICC shouldn't have been this strict.

