Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Faf du Plessis to lead World XI in two-match T20I series against Asia XI

It could be Virat Kohli versus Faf du Plessis in the Asia XI-World XI two-match T20 series that has been organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on March 18 and 21 -- subject to the India skipper confirming his availability.

After BCB announced the star-studded Asia XI squad, the Faf du Plessis-led World XI squad was also announced.

The squad includes four West Indian, three Englishmen and two each from South Africa and New Zealand. Andrew Tye is the only Australian in the squad.

As expected, no Pakistan player has been picked in the Asia XI squad. BCCI Joint Secretary Jayesh George had earlier told IANS that there would be no Pakistan players invited for the match.

"What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other," he had said.

But the Pakistan Cricket Board had clarified that it wasn't about the BCB picking BCCI over PCB and it was a case of the Pakistan players being unavailable as they would be busy playing in the Pakistan Super League.

"The T20Is between World XI and Asia XI were scheduled from March 16-20, while the PSL 2020 is likely to end on March 22. Since dates of both the series couldn't be changed, we offered our regrets to the BCB, both verbally and in writing, which they understood and accepted," a PCB spokesperson said.

"It is unfortunate that the facts were twisted to mislead Pakistan cricket fans and followers."

World XI: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (C), Nicholas Pooran, Ross Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan. (Coach: Tom Moody)