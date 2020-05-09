Saturday, May 09, 2020
     
  5. Faf du Plessis joins SA's rugby captain Siya Kolisi to donate food parcels amid COVID-19 pandemic

Johannesburg Published on: May 09, 2020 14:52 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Faf du Plessis and Siya Kolisi are donating food parcels and aiding the residents of Bontehuewel.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Proteas cricketer Faf du Plessis and South Africa rugby captain Siya Kolisi have joined forces to help those in need in Bonteheuwel in Cape Town.

With the help of their wives, the two sportsmen reached out to residents and donated numerous food parcels to the people.

Du Plessis expressed his gratitude to the Kolisi family for their involvement via Instagram.

"This post is not about us Siya Kolisi but I want to honour you and Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation for the amazing work you guys do out to help people," said the former South Africa cricket team captain on Friday.

"Thank you for helping us in a big way yesterday so that we can keep doing our part to help people in need and spread some love during this time.

"Yesterday we saw how many people coming together and giving their best can change a community. They are the heroes," he added.

So far, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 150 lives in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

