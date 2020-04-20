Image Source : PTI Fab Four: Sourav Ganguly remembers 'great time of life' with the iconic quartet

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who is currently the President of BCCI was reminded the great time of his life where he enjoyed playing alongside stalwarts Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman through a picture, which went viral on social media.

The iconic quartet which is famously known as 'India's Fab Four' were seen side-by-side in a post shared by Wisden India with a caption: 'Name a more iconic quartet, we'll wait.'

Ganguly took note of this photo and replied: 'Great time of life...enjoyed every bit of it.'

Great time of life .. enjoyed every bit https://t.co/xyzew0GdHR — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) April 19, 2020

Ganguly was captain of the dream Indian team which had the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Laxman in the ranks apart from several other great players. This high-profile batting line-up is still regarded as one of the finest ever to grace the sport.

These four played a combined total of 2,151 international matches and scored more than 1,00,000 international runs. They also scored a combined total of 247 international centuries during their time with the Indian team.

The former skipper led Team India to the final of 2003 ODI World Cup, where it faced defeat from Australia.

After retirement, the four have gone separate ways but still are connected with the game which brought them together. Ganguly is currently heading BCCI, which is one of the most powerful cricket boards in the head. While Dravid is the president of National Cricket Academy (NCA), earlier, he coached India's A and U-19 team.

As for Laxman, he has made a name as one of the most respected pundits in the game these days. Tendulkar does a lot of humanitarian work apart from making guest appearances as cricket commentator and pundit.

