Exclusive | Amit Mishra, with help of Delhi Police, comes forward to serve the needy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra has been distributing food to help the needy, who have been struck the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. Mishra took the permission and help of Delhi Police to distribute food across parts of Delhi. On Wednesday, he visited Subhash Camp, Aali Vistar, near Aali Village in Sarita Vihar Police Station area, New Delhi.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, Mishra said that he has been closely working with NGOs while also getting information about these areas from journalists. He added that their aim is to provide the needy with 7 to 10 days of food in a bid to lessen panic among these people. The cricketer also praised the Delhi Police for their effort in the fight against the novel virus.

"Will try to do my best to distribute food among the needy. We are working with some NGOs as well, journalists are also informing us about the areas that need help, and of course we are taking help of the Delhi Police. Even though the medical staff and the government are putting in their best efforts, I feel the (Delhi) Police are our main warriors against the COVID-19 pandemic. We obviously take their permission and with their support we distribute the food. Our aim to provide them with 7 to 10 days of ration so that there is no more tension and susbsequently there is no more panic," he told India TV.

Mishra also urged all citizens to follow the norms and stay at home.

"I urge all countrymen to stay in your home and aty safe and follow the rules and of course, support the frontline warriors," he added.

Mishra was slated to play the IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals but the 13th season of the cash-rich league has been suspended by BCCI until further notice. The board is presently in search for a safe window later this year amid reports emerging that the season might be played in closed stadiums.

The 37-year-old leg-spinner, who made his India debut in 2003, has so far represented the country in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is. He has picked up 76 wickets in Tests, 64 wickets in ODIs and 16 wickets in T20Is.

In IPL, Mishra has played 147 matches and has 157 scalps to his name. He also holds the record of taking the most number of hat-tricks in IPL - three.

