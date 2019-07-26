Euro T20 Slam: South African captain Faf Du Plessis joins Belfast Titans

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South African captain Faf Du Plessis joins Belfast Titans

South African captain Faf Du Plessis on Friday joined the Belfast Titans, a franchise of the Euro T20 Slam that is going to be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from August 30.

Among the world's top batsmen of this generation, Du Plessis was picked by Belfast Titans (owned by Sarvodaya Global Sports Private Limited of Vilas R G Desai) as a supplementary player one week after the draft of the league which took place in London on July 19, 2019.

Du Plessis will be playing alongside Belfast's icon player Shahid Afridi and marquee player JP Duminy under the guidance of coach Ian Pont.

His other teammates are Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Ilyas, Andrew McBrine, Mitchell McClenaghan, Muhammad Nawaz, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Aaron Summers, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Luke Wright and Craig Young.