Enjoy bowling the most with Dukes ball, says Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah said that the Dukes ball helps the bowlers with "grounds getting shorter and wickets getting flatter."

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah says he feels most comfortable bowling with the Dukes ball manufactured in England compared to the India-mmade SG Test or the Australian Kookaburra as it provides even competition in a game that is increasingly loaded in favour of batsmen.

In fact Bumrah is the latest Indian bowler to express his fondness for either Dukes or Kookaburra compared to SG Test that is used in India.

Bumrah during an interaction for ICC podcast with former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop and former South African captain Shaun Pollock spoke on a range of issues, including how he developed an outswinger (inswinger for left-handers) and secret of his eight-step run-up that generates extreme pace.

"I love bowling with Dukes. It seams, it swings, so basically when you have a little bit of help, it does help as it is difficult to be a fast bower with grounds getting shorter and wickets getting flatter," Bumrah said during the interaction.

"So if the ball does something, it becomes even competition. So you feel you are in the game. With no help, you only have few things to play with. So I enjoy bowling most with Dukes ball."

Bishop asked Bumrah about how he developed the outswinger, which becomes an inswinger for the left-handers and the India international called it a gradual process.

"I always want to bring new things. My different action, may be once or twice people will be surprised, but they will find you out. So you need to improve and keep on evolving.

"So I had the outswinger but when I came into the international set-up, I wasn't confident about it, may be it wasn't coming out well, may be the pace, you should have the feel of it. Slowly, you work on it in the nets. In the West Indies, the ball (Dukes with pronounced seam) was helpful, conditions were helpful," he said.

