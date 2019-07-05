Image Source : @HKANE/TWITTER English footballer Harry Kane shows off his bowling skill against Virat Kohli at Lord's

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is enjoying a phenomenal performance from his squad in the ongoing 2019 ICC World Cup. Kohli has been in good touch with the bat and is leading his team from the front with five half-centuries so far in the tournament.

Recently, Kohli met English football striker Harry Kane at the 'Home of Cricket' Lord's where both young sports stars played cricket.

Kane took to Twitter to wish Kohli all the best but not if they face England further in the tournament. "Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!" wrote Kane on his Twitter account.

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! 😉🏏 pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

Kohli didn't take much time to thank his good friend and wrote, "Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes."

Was fun catching up with you Harry. Cheers and thank you for your wishes 👍🙂 https://t.co/1jvFFtBWGO — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 5, 2019

With a clinical win against Bangladesh on July 2, India had already sealed the semifinal spot and will play Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of the World Cup.

For India, it will again be about cementing the fourth batsmen's slot as they inch closer to the business end. While Rishabh Pant has been given the position with the bat, the others also need to pitch in and support his endeavour.

But the team, for now, is happy to see him bat at no.4. And if Pant can repose the faith shown in him by the selectors and team management by scoring some runs, that will be the icing on the cake.

The bowling attack too could wear a tricky look as there were talks of roping in Ravindra Jadeja in place of Dinesh Karthik for the last message. The rest of the bowlers pick themselves.

Team India is expected to face England in the semifinal of the tournament if they finish second at the points table.