He is a terrific player to have in your team: Sachin Tendulkar names the most underrated all-rounder

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian cricketer and a legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar named the most underrated all-rounder in cricket, while hailing him as a 'terrific player'. Sachin picked West Indies skipper Jason Holder, during his conversation with Brian Lara on Master Blaster`s app '100 MB'.

“Jason Holder is the most under-rated all-rounder, because on the field, maybe you will look at Kemar Roach or Shannon Gabriel, but Jason Holder only when you look at the scoreboard, you realise that he has come in and taken three wickets,” Tendulkar said.

“When he is batting, he has scored those crucial 50-55 runs when it mattered, he is an underrated player but he contributes on a regular basis, he is a terrific player to have in your team,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, on the eve of the first Test between West Indies and England in Southampton, Holder opined that he doesn't get enough credit for his performance as does Ben Stokes in this contest, despite being the No.1 all-rounder in Test cricket as per ICC rankings.

Holder holds the top spot in the rankings chart the all-rounder section while Stokes stands second. Yet, each time the word 'all-rounder' pops up world cricket can't talk enough about Stokes.

"I don't really like to get into these personal accolades or ICC rankings," Holder said ahead of Wednesday's first Test between the sides at the Ageas Bowl. "Ben has always been talked up and quite rightfully so, he's a really good cricketer, but the ICC rankings say that I'm the No. 1 ranked allrounder and maybe don't get as much credit as probably I deserve, who knows?

"I don't get caught up with it to be honest. Journalists are there to write their stories, I am merely here to play cricket. It's always a good battle on the field when you face competitors like Stokesy, face competitors around the world."

Since 2018, Holder has been statistically the best all-rounder in Tests, averaging over 40 with the bat and an impressive 14.22 with the ball. Stokes averages 30-plus in both the departments during the period.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage