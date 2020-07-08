Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies: Shannon Gabriel outfoxes Dominic Sibley with a jaffa as international cricket resumes

On Wednesday, the first Test of three-match series between England and West Indies marked the return of international cricket after almost four months. Shannon Gabriel outfoxed the England opening batsman Dominic Sibley on the 10th ball of the match to get the first breakthrough for Windies. Sibley and England both didn't open the run-account when Gabriel strike with a sharp in-swinger.

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies after rain delayed the start at Southampton. Kemar Roach bowled the first over of the game and troubled the England opener Rory Burns with his pace and swing. On the fourth ball of over beautiful in-swing delivery trouble, the England opener as the ball hits the pad but he was given not out in DRS taken by Roach.

In the very next over Gabriel did the same trick with Sibley and that time ball hits the top of the off-stumps. Joe Denly replaced Sibley in the middle before the rain strike again as play stopped with England 1/1 after 3 overs.

Bowled on the angle - Gabriel cleans out Sibley for a duck!



England 0-1 after 10 balls! #EngvWI



Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket now or follow here: https://t.co/ZUqX1InU7t pic.twitter.com/BZK5hSy9nl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 8, 2020

England have opted to go with James Anderson for the first Test while Mark Wood came in place of Stuart Broad. Dominic Bess is the lone spinner in the hosts' XI.

Meanwhile, the visitors have gone into the match with an all-pace attack led by skipper Jason Holder.

Players of both England and West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the start of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Before the start of the match, the players first observed silence for a minute to pay respect to the victims of coronavirus and for West Indies legend Everton Weekes, who has passed away on July 1. The players then took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

