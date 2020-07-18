England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Live Updates from Manchester

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Follow ball-by-ball updates from the third day of the second Test between England and West Indies on indiatvnews.com.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: England rode on the centuries from Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes to post a strong total of 469/9 (dec) at the end of their first innings in Manchester. While Sibley scored 120, Stokes scored 176 as he accelerated the innings alongside Jos Buttler (40) during the third session of the day. Roston Chase took five wickets for the West Indies but the hosts dominated the day as they dismissed John Campbell during the final session of the day, as Windies ended the day on 32/1. Here, you can follow the ball-by-ball updates from the third day of England vs West Indies 2nd Test live on indiatvnews.com.

