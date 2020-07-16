Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: Live Updates from Manchester

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow ball by ball updates from the first Test between England and West Indies from Old Trafford in Manchester.

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2020 13:28 IST
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: Follow ball by ball updates from the first Test between England and West Indies from Old Trafford in Manchester.

England vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 1: England will aim to make amends as they take on the West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series from Thursday. The Windies side registered a brilliant four-wicket victory in the first Test in Southampton, riding on Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Jermaine Blackwood's match-winning performances. England are boosted by the arrival of Joe Root, who missed the first Test to attend the birth of his second child. However, earlier today, it was announced that Jofra Archer was dropped from the second Test after he breached the bio-secure protocols, which would increase the selection dilemma for the England management. Here, you can find the ball-by-ball updates from the second Test between England and West Indies from Old Trafford, Manchester.

