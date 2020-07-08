England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: ENG vs WI Live Updates

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Follow ball-by-ball updates from Day 1 of the first Test between England and West Indies.

England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: The long wait is finally over. After more than three months of hiatus, the live cricket action is finally back on the television screens as England host West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first Test will begin today at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with Ben Stokes' men taking on the side led by Jason Holder. Joe Root is not the part of the squad for England for the first Test, as he attends the birth of his child. The two teams took part in an internal warm-up game to prepare for the Test, which will see significant changes in rules owing to coronavirus pandemic. The most talked-about is, of course, the ban on the usage of saliva, which is likely to impact bowlers as the game proceeds. Here, you can find the full ball-by-ball updates from England vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 from Ageas Bowl, Southampton. LIVE STREAMING

