LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 2: Live Updates from Manchester

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 2: Follow ball-by-ball updates from the second day of the final Test between England and West Indies.

LIVE | England vs West Indies, 3rd Test, Day 2: A counter-attacking knock from Jos Buttler (57*) and Ollie Pope (91*) ensured that England had the upper hand in the third session of a day that was otherwise dominated by the West Indies in the third Test between the two sides at the Old Trafford on Friday. At stumps, which was declared early on Day 1 due to bad light, England were 258/4 following an unbeaten 136-run partnership between Buttler and Pope. Follow ball-by-ball updates from the third and final Test between England and West Indies on indiatvnews.com.

