Monday, July 20, 2020
     
England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: Live Updates from Manchester

England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: Follow ball-by-ball updates from day five of the match between England and West Indies from Old Trafford, Manchester.

New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2020 13:45 IST
England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: Follow ball-by-ball updates from day five of the match between England and West Indies from Old Trafford, Manchester.

England vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5: England bowlers made the most of the second new ball to rip apart the West Indies lower order and then end Day 4 on 37/2 with a lead of 219 at stumps of the second Test at Old Trafford here on Sunday. The Windies were 227/4 going into tea but lost six wickets in a hurry in the last session to manage 287, and trail England by 182. At close of play, England's star allrounder Ben Stokes -- who opened the batting with Jos Buttler -- was batting on 16 with captain Joe Root (8 batting) for company. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball updates from the final day of the second Test between England and West Indies.

