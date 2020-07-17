Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Gritty Ben Stokes slams slowest century of his career

The golden run for Ben Stokes continues as the flamboyant England all-rounder slammed his 10th century in Test cricket against West Indies in Manchester. Stokes took 255 balls to reach the three-figure mark, which is also the most number of balls he faced in a Test innings. The left-handed batsman fought hard against the fierce Windies bowling line-up led by their captain Jason Holder. Earlier, Stokes faced most-balls against India in 2016, when he slammed 128 off 235 balls in Rajkot.

Stokes came to bat at no.5 after skipper Joe Root departed in the 33rd over on the opening day. The southpaw joined hands with opener Dominic Sibley and stitched a crucial partnership to rescue England on Day 1. The duo continued their battle against Windies bowlers on Day 2 and stood strong at the ground in the first session.

Stokes slammed 10 fours and a six en route his century, as he was patient in his sensible innings dictated by the conditions. Sibley also slammed his second century in Test cricket on Friday and became the first player to reach the three-figure mark in cricket's new world order amidst coronavirus pandemic. The opening batsman took 311 balls to reach the milestone, in which he only hit 4 fours.

Stokes last hit a Test century against South Africa in January this year at Port Elizabeth, where he scored 120 runs.

Holder, who dismissed Stokes in both innings of the opening Test in Southampton, troubled England's vice-captain in Manchester too with his sharp swinging deliveries. As the other Windies bowlers also tried hard but remained wicketless for more than 70 overs.

Leading 1-0 in the three-match series after a win in Southampton last week, the West Indies lost control their control after Sibley-Stokes partnership. The windies are eyeing to clinch their first-ever Test series win in England in 32 years.

Earlier, in the opening Test, Stokes became the second-fastest cricketer to reach the Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets. He achieved the milestone following his third dismissal in the innings, of Alzarri Joseph, in the Southampton against West Indies.

