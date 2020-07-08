ENG vs WI: Sanitise those hands! Jason Holder almost shakes hand with Ben Stokes after toss in Southampton

Image Source : GETTY Ben Stokes and Jason Holder during toss time

Adapting to changes can be difficult. Especially the ones which people have been habituated to. In cricket, one of those habits or rather a ritual includes the shaking of hands between the captains after the toss. But such is not the norm in post-COVID-19 world. And West Indies skipper Jason Holder was in for near blunder at the toss on Wednesday.

International cricket resumed on Wednesday after a long wait of 117 days owing to the pandemic with the opener of the three-match Test series between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl. In the build-up to the Test, a lot was talked about the new changes that the sport will witness on resumption. One of which includes social distancing.

But Holder's action was involuntary. As soon as the toss happened and the match referee declared that England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss, Holder went in for the handshake before realising the mistake. Stokes, however, had a clenched fist.

"Can't do that Ben, social distancing and all that. Never mind, sanitise those hands," the presenter said.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Stokes made a bold call as the England playing XI did not feature Stuart Broad.

"We've Woody, Jofra, Jimmy and myself. Obviously a very, very tough decision with Broady and Woakesy as well but we feel that with Woody and Jofra's pace it adds another dimension to the options that we can have. There was obviously some disappointment but the two lads missing out took it like champions and understood the reasons," Stokes explained.

West Indies meanwhile went in with an all-pace attack, hence leaving out Rakheem Cornwall.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage