ENG vs WI: Players 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter, pay respect to COVID-19 victims, Weekes

Image Source : TWITTER/ENGLAND CRICKET Players 'take a knee' in support of Black Lives Matter

Players of both England and West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the start of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The opener marks the return of international cricket after a long wait of 117 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of the match, the players first observed silence for a minute to pay respect to the victims of coronavirus and for West Indies legend Everton Weekes, who has passed away on July 1. The players then took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter.

Players of both the nation are also wearing the 'Black Lives Matter' logo on their jerseys.

"The ICC stands against racism and is proud of the diversity of our sport," an ICC spokesperson had said in a statement mailed to Reuters back in June.

"We support players using their platform to appropriately express their support for a more equitable society.

"We will exercise a common sense approach to the implementation of regulations in relation to this issue and they will be assessed on a case by case basis by the match officials."

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and opted to bat first. While the hosts dropped Stuart Broad from their pace lineup, West Indies went in with an all-pace attack, leaving out spinner Rakheem Cornwall.

