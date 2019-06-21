Live Cricket Score, England vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Hosts regain control as Fernando goes down fighting

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, England vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Lanka lose openers early

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 27 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live from Headingley, Leeds. Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against England in their World Cup tie at Headingley on Friday. Sri Lanka have made two changes to their playing XI from the one against Australia. They have excluded Milinda Siriwardana and Lahiru Thirimanne and have brought in Avishka Fernando and Jeevan Mendis. Meanwhile, England have gone with the same team that played against Afghanistan. "We'll bat first, looks a batting surface and want to put runs on the board. We are hoping to put some scoreboard pressure. We have two changes -- Jeevan and Avishka in for Lahiru and Milinda. We have had time to regroup and discuss. Need to do something special against England," said Karunaratne after winning the toss. England captain Eoin Morgan said: "We would have batted as well, looks a really good wicket. Best time to bat on. We're playing the same team. The wicket here has assisted turn a bit in recent games, so we have both Adil and Moeen. (On managing fast bowlers' workload) First priority is to get to the semi-finals and when/if we do that, we'll decide whom to rest. Follow all the live action and updates from the ENG vs SL match here.

15.59 IST: Mark Wood to Avishka Fernando, OUT! How soft is that dismissal! Fernando just can't believe what he has done! He stands there in disbelief after the catch is taken and then trudges off slowly. Falls one short of a half ton. Wood bangs this one short and around off. Fernando looks to play the upper cut. Does so but the ball goes straight towards third man where Rashid takes it by taking a few steps ahead. SL 62/3 in 12.5 overs

* Ben Stokes into the attack. He has been good with the ball in this tournament. Sri Lanka have steadied the ship here. Can Stokes disrupt it?

15.50 IST: Wood to Fernando, FOUR! Educational edge! This is on a length and outside off, Fernando looks to play it with an open face of the bat but the ball flies off the outside edge and to the third man fence. The 50-run stand is up between the two. Fernando has 46 off them. A vital one as Sri Lanka were in big trouble when the two joined association. They need to continue though. SL 56/2 in 11 overs

15.47 IST: Powerplay 2 begins! Maximum of 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Sri Lanka start the rebuilding phase after getting rocked by two quick wickets.

* Change of ball please! That ball has gone missing and the umpires have called for the bag of balls.

15.43 IST: Archer to Fernando, SIX! Smashed! Fernando is dealing in boundaries at the moment. Wow! Another outrageous shot. On the shorter side again and it is on the body, Avishka once again takes the challenge of pulling it. Clears the backward square leg fence with ease. SL 48/2 in 9.5 overs

15.42 IST: Archer to Fernando, FOUR! Dismissed! Once again, Fernando picks the length quickly. He is oozing in confidence out there. Short and on middle, Avishka goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. SL 42/2 in 9.4 overs

15.37 IST: Woakes to Fernando, FOUR! Pulled away! Another excellent shot! He picks the length early here. It is slightly short and on middle, Fernando arches back and pulls it uppishly over mid-wicket and bags a boundary. SL 37/2 in 8.2 overs

15.37 IST: Jofra Archer to Kusal Mendis, OHHH! On middle, this one straightens after pitching. Mendis looks to work it on the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards cover. Another maiden over from Archer.

15.31 IST: Woakes to Fernando, FOUR! The on drive played elegantly by Fernando! Where was he all this while? He is moved onto 25 and he has played some quality shots till now. This time it is the on-drive, probably the toughest shot in the game. Fuller and on middle, this is eased down to the long on fence. SL 31/2 in 6.5 overs

15.28 IST: Archer to Fernando, FOUR! Excellent shot by Fernando! The momentum is changing gradually! This is lovely batting from Fernando! Once again nothing wrong with this delivery. It is on a length and around off, Fernando just uses the pace and creams it through the cover region for a boundary. 15 from the over, a much-needed one for Sri Lanka. SL 24/2 in 6 overs

15.27 IST: Archer to Fernando, SIX! Smashed! A great pull shot on the short ball! The first boundary came in this over and now the first biggie too. Archer goes short and bowls it on the body, Fernando does not shy away from playing the pull. He nails it and it flies into the backward square leg fence. SL 20/2 in 5.5 overs

15.25 IST: Archer to Fernando, FOUR! What a shot that is! Stand and deliver stuff! A length delivery and on off, Fernando crunches it through covers and it races away to the fence. First boundary of the day. SL 14/2 in 5.2 overs

15.18 IST: Jofra Archer to Avishka Fernando, Confusion but then no harm done! Shorter and on off, Avishka stands tall and pushes it to cover. Mendis wants a run but is sent back. Root runs in from point but does not collect the ball cleanly. A maiden by Archer. The English bowlers have started off brilliantly.

* Two quick and early wickets has seen the talented Kusal Mendis walk out to bat now. Three slips in place now. Avishka Fernando is on strike.

15.12 IST: Chris Woakes to Kusal Perera, OUT! In the air... taken! Kusal Perera is out of here! Both the openers who added a 100-plus run stand against Australia are back in the hut even before the end of the third over. Nothing great about this delivery, it is on the shorter side and outside off. Perera looks to cut but there is extra bounce. It takes the top edge and flies down to third man where Moeen Ali takes an easy catch running forward. Sri Lanka in huge trouble here. SL 3/2 in 2.2 overs



*Avishka Fernando walks out to bat next.



15.10 IST: Jofra Archer to Dimuth Karunaratne, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Archer draws first blood and it is of the in-form Sri Lankan captain. Dreadful start for the visitors after electing to bat. A good delivery from Archer. He lands it on a length and it is on off, angles away. Karunaratne does not play for the angle and hence, ends up playing inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper.



*Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end



15.02 IST: Chris Woakes to Dimuth Karunaratne, An excellent beginning by Woakes! He lands it on a length and around off, it jags back in sharply. Karunaratne is surprised by the movement. He fails to put bat on ball. It hits him high on the pads and goes to the keeper.

14.59 IST: The English players make their way out to the middle. Thy are followed by the Sri Lankan openers, Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne. Chris Woakes has the ball for England. Two slips in place. However, we have a slight delay as we have a sightscreen issue.

14.55 IST: The players are out in the middle for their respective national anthems. First up it will be Sri Lanka's followed by England's. We are not far away from the first ball being bowled in this game.



14.40 IST: Playing XIs:



England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

14.35 IST: Captains at toss:

Karunaratne: We'll bat first, looks a batting surface and want to put runs on the board. Hoping to put some scoreboard pressure. We have two changes. We have had time to regroup and discuss. Need to do something special against England.

Morgan: We would have batted as well, looks a really good wicket. Best time to bat on. We're playing the same team. The wicket here has assisted turn a bit in recent games, so we have both Adil and Moeen. First priority is to get to the semifinals and when/if we do that, we'll decide whom to rest.

14.32 IST: TOSS - Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and Sri Lanka will bat first



14.25 IST: PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain and Wasim Akram are the pitch analyst for the day. Hussain says bowling from the Football stand the straight boundaries are 74m whereas from the other end it is 78m. He says the sun is out and it looks like a good day. Wasim Akram from the other end agrees with Nasser and says it is a lovely day and tells us it is a day which is called as a batting day in England. On the pitch, Akram informs that it is a belter for batting and informs us that the average score here is 290 batting first.



Brief preview: With just four points from five games, Sri Lanka will aim for an improbable victory and survive in the ongoing World Cup when they take on hot favourites England at Headingley on Friday. The 1996 champions have managed to win just one game so far, that too against Afghanistan in what was a tense battle for them. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh.