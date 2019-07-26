Friday, July 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3 live from Lord's: Live Cricket Score

England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3 live from Lord's: Live Cricket Score

England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3: Get all Live Score and Updates of Day 3 of the One-off Test between England and Ireland live from Lord's.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
London Published on: July 26, 2019 15:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3 from Lord's: Live Cricket Score

Live Cricket Score, England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3 Live from Lord's: Follow ball-by-ball updates of the one-off ENG vs IRE Test match at Lord's. Nightwatchman Jack Leach stayed around for much of the second day with a career-best 92 as England fought back against Ireland at Lord's in their one-off test before collapsing again. England ended Thursday on 303-9 in its second innings after 77.4 overs — a lead of 181 with one wicket left — after lightning and rain ended play with Ireland still threatening to pull off one of Test cricket's biggest-ever upsets.

Live Scores & Match Updates, England vs Ireland, One-off Test, Day 3 Live from Lord's

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGlobal T20 League: Yuvraj Singh makes return to cricket, gets out in bizarre dismissal Next StoryLive Cricket Streaming, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Watch SL vs BAN Live Telecast on Sony SIX, SonyLIV  