England vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019, Match 12: Stokes removes Shakib as England in control

Image Source : AP IMAGE England vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019, Match 12: Shakib Al Hasan leads fightback with a ton

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 12 from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between hosts England and Bangladesh live from Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to field first. Mortaza went with an unchanged playing XI while England called in Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen Ali in the hope of some swing because of the moisture on the pitch. Bangladesh have defeated England in their last two World Cup encounters and have been a strong side in this year's tournament as well. So far, both England and Bangladesh have won one and lost one each.

22.09 IST: Chris Woakes to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR! Slapped! Shortish and on off, this one sits up to be hit. MH slaps it over mid off for a boundary.

22.08 IST: Chris Woakes to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR! Up and over! Comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.

* Powerplay 3 has been signaled! Now 5 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the end of the game.

22.07 IST: Ben Stokes to Mosaddek Hossain, FOUR! Edgy but Mosaddek won't mind.

22.02 IST: Ben Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, OUT! The dropped catch has not cost England much. Stokes has impressed in his 1 and a half overs and got a well-deserved wicket here.

21.56 IST: Chris Woakes to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Just over! Length and on middle, Shakib lifts it just over the outstretched hand of Archer and into the long off fence.

* Chris Woakes is back into the attack.

21.55 IST: Ben Stokes to Shakib Al Hasan, Shakib makes room but Stokes bowls it outside off, Shakib offers no shot.

* Ben Stokes into the attack for the first time in this game.

21.51 IST: Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan, FIVE WIDES! Bouncer gone too high. Shakib cannot put bat on ball as he looks to hook this but the ball bounces over the head of the keeper and to the fence for a boundary.

21.45 IST: Adil Rashid to Mahmudullah, SIX! What a hit! Rashid tosses it up on off, Mahmudullah comes down the track and smokes it straight into the sightscreen for a maximum. That was the last ball of his spell.

* Drinks Break! Bangladesh need 201 off just 90 balls and one would feel that the game is out of their grasp. England have bowled really well here on this flat track and are on the cusp of winning this. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan is still batting out in the middle. He has looked very good with the willow.

21.38 IST: Jofra Archer to Mahmudullah, On the pads, Mahmudullah looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge back towards the bowler.

21.34 IST: Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan, Hundred for Shakib! A very good ton for a top class player! He has had a brilliant tournament so far! He gets there by stroking it through covers for one.

21.32 IST: Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, Flatter on the pads, worked away through square leg for a single by Shakib.

21.28 IST: Liam Plunkett to Mahmudullah, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. One run added to the total.

* Mahmudullah walks out to bat next.

21.21 IST: Adil Rashid to Mohammad Mithun, OUT! What a catch by Bairstow! Two wickets in quick succession for England. Another failure for Mithun. He comes down the track and looks to go big but is not to the pitch of it. He still goes ahead with the shot but it turns away. Takes a big edge and goes to the right of Bairstow who moves his hands quickly and the ball stays in.

* The new man in is Mohammad Mithun.

21.19 IST: Liam Plunkett to Mushfiqur Rahim, OUT c Jason Roy b Liam Plunkett. Bangladesh have lost their third wicket.

21.18 IST: Liam Plunkett to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! NAILED! Short and on middle, Shakib goes back and hammers the pull over mid-wicket for a boundary. Shakib is into the 90s.

21.17 IST: Liam Plunkett to Shakib Al Hasan, A little too straight, it is worked through mid-wicket for one. The 100-run stand comes up. Another handy stand between the two. They are ensuring Bangladesh are not out of the game.

21.11 IST: Liam Plunkett to Shakib Al Hasan, This is way too short outside off, Shakib hops and looks to cut but misses. He looks at the square leg umpire but no wide signaled. He is not happy and rightly so.

21.07 IST: Adil Rashid to Mushfiqur Rahim, FOUR! Up and over! Uses his feet and gets to the pitch of the ball. He lofts it over mid on and it goes for a one bounce boundary.

21.05 IST: Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Nicely played! Goes down on one knee and then swipes it past mid-wicket and into the fence. Good start to the over.

21.03 IST: Mark Wood to Shakib Al Hasan, What was that? Had he hit that it would have been some shot. Short ball on off, Shakib had premeditated his ramp shot. He goes through with it but misses.

20.59 IST: Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Straight as an arrow. Flighted ball on middle, Shakib hits it straight back past the bowler and times it as clean as a whistle. Beats long on with ease! Good end to the over for Bangladesh.

20.53 IST: Mark Wood to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Shakib is putting his foot on the gas here.

20.50 IST: Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Good shot this! Floated on off, Shakib creams his drive through covers for a boundary.

20.48 IST: Mark Wood to Shakib Al Hasan, In the air....but safe. Full on middle and off, Shakib swings his bat at it he ends up getting a top edge which flies towards backward point and they take a couple.

* Mark Wood is back!

20.43 IST: Adil Rashid to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Poor ball and hit in the gap! Short and on middle, Shakib goes back and hits it hard through mid-wicket. Short boundary and the ball races away to the fence. They need a lot more of these.

20.42 IST: Liam Plunkett to Shakib Al Hasan, Fifty for Shakib. His third consecutive one in this World Cup. He did not convert the previous two but Bangladesh desperately need him to convert this into a huge one. He gets to his 45th ODI fifty by turning it to fine leg and getting a single.

20.26 IST: Mark Wood to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Bad delivery from Wood to end the over. He strays it on the pads, Shakib just eases his flick fine down the fine leg region for a boundary. BAN 78/2 in 14 overs

* Mushfiqur Rahim walks out at number 4.

20.15 IST: Mark Wood to Tamim Iqbal, OUT! Wood strikes in his very first over. Tamim has not had a great World Cup so far but he was looking good here today and he fails to convert his start once again. Wood hits the length hard on off, Tamim looks to cut it but ends up slicing it to the man at point. BAN 63/2 in 11.5 overs

20.10 IST: Liam Plunkett to Shakib Al Hasan, WIDE! Plunkett has not got it right here! He once again slips one down the leg side and it has been wided.

20.03 IST: Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan, SIX! A biggie to end Powerplay 1! Spoils the over somewhat! Another short one and Shakib may have been ready this time. He helps it on its way over the fine leg fence. BAN 49/1 in 10 overs

20.02 IST: Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan, In the air... but short! Another short one and on the body. Shakib looks to pull. The ball hits the higher portion of the bat and lands short of square leg.

20.00 IST: Chris Woakes to Shakib Al Hasan, Shortish and outside off, it is guided to point. Just the 4 from the over. Run rate needed above 8.5 now.

19.58 IST: Chris Woakes to Shakib Al Hasan, From around the wicket, Woakes bowls a slower one on middle, Shakib looks to pull it but mistimes it towards mid-wicket for one.

19.55 IST: Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, OUCH! That must have hurt! Short and on the body, Tamim looks to pull but misses to get hit on the body. Tamim shows no signs of pain though.

19.51 IST: Jofra Archer to Shakib Al Hasan, Bowls it a little too full this time and outside off, Shakib hits it through covers. It is not right off the middle but the batters take three.

19.38 IST: Chris Woakes to Shakib Al Hasan, FOUR! Streaky! Shakib is pushing too hard at the ball. Once again he is guilty of doing that on a length delivery outside off. The ball takes a thick outside edge and goes between first slip and gully for a boundary.

* The new man in Shakib Al Hasan. He holds the key for Bangladesh as he has been their key batsman in this tournament

19.34 IST: Jofra Archer to Soumya Sarkar, OUT! Knocks him over! An absolute peach to get rid of Sarkar. Just unplayable! Archer steams in and lands it just outside off, Sarkar looks to play the original trajectory. The ball though straightens. Goes between the gap of bat and pad and hits the top of off. The ball almost went over the fence behind after hitting the top of off. Bangladesh 8/1 in 3.2 Overs

19.30 IST: Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, In the air... but short! Full and outside off, Tamim goes after it again, he ends up playing ahead of his body. It goes off the outside edge towards point but lands short

19.28 IST: Chris Woakes to Tamim Iqbal, FOUR! Up and over the off side! First boundary for Bangladesh and it comes off the bat of Tamim. Width on offer and Tamim pounces on it. He slaps it over point and it races away.

19.25 IST: Jofra Archer to Tamim Iqbal, BEATEN FOR PACE! Goes short this time does Archer! Tamim looks to pull but is beaten for pace.

* Jofra Archer to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.

19.20 IST: Chris Woakes to Soumya Sarkar, A tight start by Woakes. Just the single from the first over. On off and on a length again, Sarkar defends it onto the ground.

* We are back for the chase! The English players are out on the field. They are in a huddle as their skipper, Eoin Morgan is having a word with them before they take their positions. Jonny Bairstow is seen donning the wicket keeping gloves and Jos Buttler has not made his way out to field. England will hope that it's just a niggle and nothing serious. Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar walk out to open the innings for Bangladesh. Chris Woakes to bowl the first over with the first new ball.

* Thus, one could say that England is in firm control of this game. 387 is not going to be easy for the Asian Tigers to chase down. They will need a special knock or two from their batsmen. We will return for the chase in a while.

* What a power-packed batting performance this has been from England. They have just gone on rampage and put on a massive, massive total here. It even looked at one stage that they may scale 400 but they will not worry about that too much. 386 is huge and after being put into bat, Eoin Morgan could have asked nothing more from his men.

18.51 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Liam Plunkett, Good length ball outside off, Plunkett hits it over covers but the fielder cleans it up allowing them to take two. ENGLAND FINISH WITH 386/6 OFF THEIR 50 OVERS.

18.50 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Liam Plunkett, FOUR! Plunkett is enjoying his comeback into the side here. He has made an impact with the bat straightaway. Full on middle and leg, Plunkett hits it through mid on and wide of long on for a boundary. The fielder at long on had no chance.

18.49 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Liam Plunkett, FOUR! Creamed away! Fuller on off, Plunkett creams it through covers for a boundary.

18.47 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Liam Plunkett, Dot ball! Plunkett initially moves away and then comes back in. He tries to unsettle the bowler but Saifuddin keeps his cool and bowls it full on the fourth stump line. Plunkett swings his bat at it but misses.

* Mustafizur has one over left but strangely Mashrafe has not opted to bowl him. Mohammad Saifuddin to bowl the final over of the innings!

18.44 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Liam Plunkett, SIX! Long on just watches it sail over his head. Full on middle and leg, Plunkett smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.

18.42 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Liam Plunkett, FOUR! Two in two! Good length ball on middle, Plunkett pulls it away over fine leg for another boundary.

18.41 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Liam Plunkett, FOUR! Plunkett has joined the party here too. Good length ball on off, Plunkett pulls it and dissects the man at deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.

* Mashrafe Mortaza is back!

18.39 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Chris Woakes, SIX! Slapped and slapped away for six.

18.35 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Chris Woakes, SIX! Woakes is off the mark in style. Mustafizur over cooks the short ball, Woakes picks it up early and smacks his pull over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

* Liam Plunkett walks out at number 8.

18.32 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Ben Stokes, OUT c Mashrafe Mortaza b Mustafizur Rahman. England have lost their sixth wicket.

* Chris Woakes walks out to bat next.

18.29 IST: Mehedi Hasan to Eoin Morgan, OUT! This time it is taken! Not by Tamim but by Sarkar. Good catch! Morgan once again looks to go big but does not time it again. It goes up in the air towards long on.

18.26 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Ben Stokes, Stokes is off the mark. Good length ball on middle, Stokes tucks it wide of deep mid-wicket and Stokes straightaway calls for two and he gets it with relative ease.

* Ben Stokes walks out to the middle.

18.24 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Jos Buttler, OUT! Buttler holes out! Even if you get Buttler at this stage, it will save you some runs. It is not the best of deliveries. Full on the pads, Buttler flicks it uppishly to the right of deep square leg. Soumya Sarkar runs on that side and takes a good catch. End of a very good innings from Buttler.

18.21 IST: Mohammad Saifuddin to Jos Buttler, SIX! How effortlessly has Buttler hit that? Back of a length ball on off, Buttler flat-bats it easily over long off fence for a biggie. Ideal start to the new over.

18.20 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Eoin Morgan, SIX! Straight as an arrow! Tossed up on off, Morgan comes down the track and just lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.

18.15: Mustafizur Rahman to Jos Buttler, Just a single! So despite there being a Free Hit in this over, it only goes for 6. Follows the yorker with a short one which Buttler pulls through mid-wicket for one.

18.13 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jos Buttler, To class delivery but all that effort has been spoilt as the Fizz has overstepped! He bowls a yorker on middle, Buttler jams it through covers for one. Free Hit coming up.

18.08 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jos Buttler, Fifty for Jos Buttler. He has continued from where he left off against Pakistan. On the pads, Buttler flicks it towards deep square leg and gets a couple to bring up his 19th ODI fifty.

18.04 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Buttler loves the width on offer there and cuts it through point for a boundary.

* Shakib Al Hasan is on now! He has two overs to go and he needs to take at least two wickets in those two overs.

* Another ball is now being called for. Buttler is really costing ICC a lot here.

18.00 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jos Buttler, SIX! New ball please this one is out of here. Full on off, it is in Buttler's zone and he demolishes it over the long on fence and the ball goes out of the park.

17.55 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Hasan goes around the wicket, but it's a bit too full. Buttler smacks it away with a brilliant flick.

17.53 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Eoin Morgan, SIX! A bit too full from Mortaza on this occasion and Morgan tonks it away with a straight bat towards the off side. It's raining sixes in Cardiff at the moment.

17.46 IST: Mosaddek Hossain to Jos Buttler, SIX! Buttler has demolished that. Shorter on middle and off, Jos gets on his back foot and demolishes it over long on. Jeez! You hardly see sixes being hit off the back foot to a spinner.

17.43 IST: Mosaddek Hossain to Jos Buttler, FOUR! 10 off the first two balls as Buttler cuts past the fielder on the cover position.

17.42 IST: Mosaddek Hossain to Jos Buttler, SIX! Buttler finding his rhythm here. Floated on middle and leg, Buttler comes down the track and tonks it over the cow corner region for a maximum.

17.37 IST: Eoin Morgan is the new man in.

17.33 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, OUT! Roy was going after his fourth six of the over, but mistimes it this time. An end of a brilliant innings from the England opener. Depars on 153.

17.32 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, SIX!

17.32 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, SIX!

17.27 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, SIX! Roy decides enough is enough and steps out! Tonks it away towards the the side.

17.19 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jos Buttler, Review time! Buttler could've been gone first ball here if the original not out decision had been overturned. He has been rapped on the pads but to the naked eye it felt the ball was going down leg. Bangladesh though decide to review, but the ball was going down the leg side.

17.15 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Joe Root, OUT! Chopped on! Slower delivery has done the trick here. It is outside off, Root looks to flat-bat it over mid off but he gets a big inside edge and it goes on to hit the leg pole. Big, big wicket here for Bangladesh and some respite for Saifuddin as he has been expensive so far today but he has a wicket to his name now.

17.12 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, SIX! Now a six, he is going after Shakib here and the pressure is on Shakib.

17.11 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Back to back boundaries here for Roy. Floated on off, Roy smashes it through covers for a boundary.

17.10 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Welcomes Shakib back into the attack with a glorious boundary. Tossed up on middle, Roy smacks it through covers for a boundary.

16.56 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Joe Root, FOUR! Pulled away! Short on middle, Root eases this pull away behind square leg. The fielder cannot get around in time to stop that ball.

16.51 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, FOUR! Century for Jason Roy! Pulls it towards the midwicket, and a misfield on the deep results in a welcome boundary for England.

16.40 IST: Mustafizur Rahman replaces Mehidy Hasan.

16.35 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Short from Hasan and Roy lofts it with a brilliant pull. Again, great foot movement.

16.32 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jason Roy, 1 run. Good comeback from Bangladesh since the wicket. The pace of scoring has gone down significantly.

16.20 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jonny Bairstow, OUT! That is a great catch from Mehidy Hasan. Mortaza's around-the-wicket plan does the trick for Bangladesh this time. Bairstow attempts to flick it towards the midwicket but a leading edge finds Hasan.

16.19 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Hasan bowls it wide and Roy cuts it brilliantly. Great footwork!

16.16 IST: Mehidy Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, two runs. FIFTY for Bairstow!

*Drinks break.

16.07 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jason Roy, FOUR! Mortaza sets the leg-side field for Roy, and keeps it on his body. But Roy doesn't really care, does he? A magnificent pull and the ball travels the distance!

16.01 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Mustafizur comes from around the wicket but keeps it too full and wide. Another brilliant cover drive from the player.

15.53 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jason Roy, FOUR! A beautiful cover drive from Roy this time. Lofts it over the fielder in the cover!

15.45 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jason Roy, FOUR! Half century for Jason Roy! A cheeky shot this time, as he deliberately edges it towards the first slip where there is no fielder.

15.44 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jason Roy, SIX! First six of the innings. A half volley this time, and Roy lofts it over long-off.

15.40 IST: Mustafizur Rahman to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Great flick shot from Bairstow on this occasion. Mustafizur keeps it full around middle and off, and the fielder on the deep square leg fails the chase.

15.39 IST: Mustafizur Rahman replaces Shakib Al Hasan.

15.36 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Fuller on the off and the batsman lofts it over mid-off.

15.33 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! What a shot! Lofts a short-length delivery with a strong pull, and this time the fielder can only watch the ball like an spectator.

15.32 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jonny Bairstow, THE BATSMEN RAN FOUR! An actual rarity. Bairstow times it towards the midwicket, and the fielder chases the ball from deep square leg. Quick running from the two!

15.27 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! Expensive over from Shaifuddin. Another half-volley, and a repeat of the previous four. Except that this time, the power on the shot was better.

15.26 IST: Mohammad Shaifuddin to Jonny Bairstow, FOUR! A genuine half-volley and Bairstow simply guides it past the mid-off.

15.24 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Another poor delivery from Shakib. This one was short on length and Roy hits a great pull shot.

15.22 IST: Shakib Al Hasan to Jason Roy, FOUR! Brilliant cover drive from Roy here. Shakib kept it full but gives too much of width, and Jason Roy punches it beautifully.

15.19 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jason Roy, FOUR! Glides past Mustafizur at short-midwicket, who was unable to stop the ball.

15.18 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jason Roy, FOUR! Roy wanted to push it towards the cover, but the fall finds a thick inside-edge and races away towards the third-man boundary.

15.12 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jonny Bairstow, one run. Short length, onto the body and Bairstow off the mark with a brilliant pull.

15.07 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to Jason Roy, FOUR! First one of the day and what a glorious shot thus is. Mortaza bowls it full for the first time today, it is on middle. Roy gets on the front foot and plays a beautiful on drive wide of mid on for a boundary.

15.05 IST: Mashrafe Mortaza to bowl from the other end.



15.04 IST: A great first over from Shakib, only one run from it.



15.00 IST: Done and dusted with the national anthems. We are all set to begin. The players and umpires are out in the middle. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for England. Bangladesh start with spin. Shakib Al Hasan will start the proceedings for Bangladesh.



14.50 IST: Captain's at toss



Mortaza: We will bowl first. This pitch has been under cover for the last two days. We liked to play an extra seamer, but we are sticking with the same team. Last match was disappointing but hopefully we will bounce back. We have to play at our best to beat this England team.

Morgan: I don't think this is a bad toss to lose considering the amount of grass that has come off this wicket. Some grounds are bit shorter which doesn't allow to bowl spin in tandem. Playing two spinners creates a bit of an issue there, hence we are playing an extra seamer. Little bit of a blip, little bit of a bad day against Pakistan. Today, hopefully we will show that it is not something that is an issue. We played some good cricket against South Africa and hopefully we will play good cricket today.

14.39 IST: Playing XIs:





Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur RahmanBangladesh are unchanged while England have brought in Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen AliIt was a humiliating 2015 World Cup exit to Bangladesh that set the wheels in motion for a virtual reboot of English cricket. Four years later, England is playing the Tigers again on the biggest stage in 50-over cricket and the consequences of another defeat could be just as telling. Heading into the third of its nine group games, England — the host nation and pre-tournament favourite — is already under pressure after an unexpected loss to Pakistan in Nottingham on Monday.