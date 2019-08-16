Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: Day 3 at Lord's

England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Australia's fast start to the second Ashes test was slowed by Jonny Bairstow's half-century that pushed England to 258 all out and the latest cheap dismissal of David Warner early in the reply at Lord's on Thursday. The Australians were 30-1 at stumps on an intriguing day two that helped to make up for the washout on the opening day of the test. With England stuttering at 138-6 after being put in to bat, Bairstow put on 72 for the seventh wicket with Chris Woakes (32) before overseeing more valuable runs from the tail which nudged the team to a respectable total.