England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: ENG vs AUS Live updates from Day 1 at Lord's

England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: Follow live updates from Eng vs Aus second Test, Day 1 from Lord's, London.

England vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, 2nd Test: England and Australia meet for the second of the five-Test series in Ashes 2019 on Wednesday at Lord's, London. Australia registered a comprehensive 251-run victory in the first Test at Edgbaston, thanks to heroics from Steve Smith, who scored a century in both the innings of the game. England have made a couple of changes in their squad for the second game, which include the arrival of Jofra Archer, who is set to make his Test debut. Jack Leach also makes a return in the place of Moeen Ali, who has decided to take a break from all forms of cricket. James Anderson misses out with injury. Australia, meanwhile, have decided to keep James Pattinson out for the second Test to maintain 'workload' management, and Mitchell Starc makes a comeback in the final XII. Follow the live cricket score and live updates of ENG vs AUS on indiatvnews.com. (Live Score - England vs Australia)