Live Cricket Score England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 2: England eye strong start after Smith's heroics on Day 1

Live Cricket Score England vs Australia, Ashes 2019, 1st Test Day 2: Steve Smith played a heroic innings of 144 on the first day of the first Ashes test at Edgbaston to take Australia to a competitive total of 284. The visitors lost eight wickets for a meagre total of 122, when Smith, along with Siddle forged a crucial partnership of 88 runs for the ninth wicket. Nathan Lyon also played an important role for the final wicket, scoring 12 in a 74-run partnership, and ensuring that Smith faces the maximum number of deliveries. England batted for two overs on the first day, ending with 10 without the loss of a wicket. The hosts will now eye a strong start to the innings on the second day of the match, and ensure a commanding lead. (When and Where to Watch) (LIVE SCORECARD)

Match preview: Jason Roy makes his Ashes debut at Edgbaston as England announced their playing XI for the first Test against Australia starting Thursday. England's World Cup hero Jofra Archer, who was named in the 14-man squad for the series, missed out on a spot and thus has to wait for his Test debut. England have gone in with a pace battery comprising veterans James Anderson and Stuart Broad along with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. However, Anderson suffered an injury on the first day.