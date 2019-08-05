Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test, Day 5: Live Updates from ENG vs AUS Day 5

Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test, Day 5: Get live updates from ENG vs AUS Day 5, as England eye a big run chase to seal the first Ashes Test.

August 05, 2019 14:55 IST
Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test, Day 5: Get live updates from ENG vs AUS Day 5, as England eye a big run chase to seal the first Ashes Test.

Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, Ashes 1st Test, Day 5: England must bat through the final day of the first Ashes test after Steve Smith and Matthew Wade scored centuries and a rampant Australia set the hosts an unlikely winning target of 398 on Sunday. At stumps, England was 13-0 — and needing another 385 for a shock victory — after Australia had the luxury of declaring at 487-7 in its second innings at Edgbaston. The hosts took an upper-edge after the end of their first innings when they led by 90 runs. However, Steve Smith stood firmly on his ground and reached another three-figure mark - his sixth in last 10 Ashes innings, to lead Australia to a dominant position in the Test. Mathew Wade also scored a century as Australia finished their second innnings on 487-7. (When and Where to Watch - ENG vs AUS) (LIVE SCORECARD - England vs Australia)

